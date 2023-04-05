Jeremy Piven is an actor and comedian best known for his Emmy-winning role as Ari Gold, an obnoxious talent agent in the HBO comedy “Entourage.” Piven is one of the stars of the new film “Sweetwater” (opening April 14th) about the first African American player to receive a contract to play in the NBA.

During this podcast, Piven discusses his life and career and his role portraying the coach of the New York Knicks when Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton came to the team in 1950. He also discusses his career pivot to stand-up comedy.

