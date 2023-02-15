Joe Torre is the National Baseball Hall of Fame former manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and other teams who managed for 29 seasons during his career in Major League Baseball. He is one of the few managers who have won four or more World Series Titles. Torre was also a nine-time All-Star as a player and the National League MVP in 1971. KTLA viewers may also remember that he was an Angels TV broadcaster for several years. He now serves as Special Assistant to the Commissioner of MLB. Joe and his wife Ali are also the founders of the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation which provides healing services to children who’ve been exposed to or experienced violence.

During this podcast, Joe Torre discusses the 2022 season of the Los Angeles Dodgers and provides his opinions on how a team that won a historic 111 games in the regular season was so easily defeated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. He also provides his perspective on the significance of the once in a generation Angels player Shohei Otani. Ali Torres also joins us on the podcast to discuss the work of the Safe at Home Foundation.

