John King on guiding America through the 2020 presidential election | Frank Buckley Interviews

John King was the man at CNN’s “Magic Wall” during the 2020 election night. He kept America and the world informed state by state, and county by county on election night, the day after, and the night after that. It would go like that until the evening of Saturday, November 7th, when CNN became first major news organization to call the race, projecting Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. But the story isn’t over, and John King joins Frank Buckley Interviews to talk about all of it.
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends