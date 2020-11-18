John King on guiding America through the 2020 presidential election | Frank Buckley Interviews

Melissa Stockwell became the first female to lose a limb in active combat in Iraq in April of 2004. The U.S. Army Second Lieutenant would return to the U.S. and turn to sports after her military service, becoming a world champion paratriathlete and a paralympic bronze medalist. During this podcast she discusses the bombing that left her wounded and her life after the military. Melissa also discusses her new book: "The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion."

Jake Wood is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. After the Marine sniper returned to civilian life, he found purpose in using his military skills to help disaster victims. He co-founded the non-profit Team Rubicon in 2010 which has since engaged more than 135,000 volunteers in disasters around the U.S. and the world, raised more than $250 million, and has given other military veterans a way to continue their service. He writes about it in a new book: "Once A Warrior: How One Veteran Found A New Mission Closer to Home."