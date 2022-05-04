Jon Marshall is an associate professor in the journalism program at Northwestern University’s Medill School. He is the author of “Watergate’s Legacy and the Press: The Investigative Impulse,” and the new book “Clash: Presidents and the Press in Times of Crisis.” His has written for the New York Times, the Christian Science Monitor, the Tampa Tribune, and many other publications.

During this podcast, Marshall discusses the history of tension between journalists and presidents from founding father John Adams to Abraham Lincoln to Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. He reveals how former President Trump’s efforts to attack journalists are only the latest attempt to discredit reporters and to blunt criticism of policies and a presidency.

