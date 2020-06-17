Justin Brooks, California Innocence Project | Frank Buckley Interviews

George Floyd's death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has propelled people onto the streets of the U.S. and the world to protest against police brutality, racial injustice, and systemic discrimination. Black Americans have said for decades that they are treated differently than White people and others by police officers and deputies, and that when they are the victims of violence at the hands of law enforcement, there is little hope of justice.

Among the studies and statistics that advocates point to--a New York Times analysis of Minneapolis data that shows police use force against Black people at seven times the rate of White people, and a Washington Poststory that reported that black men are 3.5 times more likely to die at the hands of police officers than White men. The Black Lives Matter movement has been attempting to force Americans to confront numbers like these and these issues since 2013. During this podcast, we listen to those voices--the voices of Black people expressing the pain of experiencing violence and injustice, the voices of Black Americans discussing what it's like to be Black in America. Our guests were all featured either on the KTLA 5 Morning News or on Frank Buckley Interviews.