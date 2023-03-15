Justin Brooks is the director of the California Innocence Project (CIP) based at the California Western School of Law in San Diego. He is also the author of the new book “You Might Go to Prison, Even THough You’re Innocent.” Justin and his team of pro bono lawyers and law students work to free prisoners who have been wrongfully convicted. To date, their work has resulted in more than 30 people being freed including high profile cases like Guy Miles and Brian Banks, the USC-bound high school football star who was wrongfully convicted of rape and served five years in prison before being exonerated when the alleged victim confessed to fabricating the story.

During this podcast, Justin explains why and how an innocent person can end up in prison, how he determines if a person has been wrongfully convicted, and he takes us inside some of the high profile cases.

