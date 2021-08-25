Kobe Bryant & Andrew Bernstein | Frank Buckley Interviews

On August 24, fans of the late great Kobe Bryant pause to the remembers the man’s contirbutions to the game of basketball, and to Southern California, as the date 8/24 combines the jersey numbers Bryant wore during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frank Buckley sat down with Kobe Bryant for a conversation a year before his death. In this podcast, we revisit that conversation, along with a conversation Frank had in 2018 with Andrew Bernstein. Andrew is the NBA Hall of Fame photographer and longtime official photographer of the Lakers. He and Kobe Bryant collaborated on a book titled: The Mamba Mentality-How I Play.

