Kobe Bryant & Andrew Bernstein | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On August 24, fans of the late great Kobe Bryant pause to the remembers the man’s contirbutions to the game of basketball, and to Southern California, as the date 8/24 combines the jersey numbers Bryant wore during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frank Buckley sat down with Kobe Bryant for a conversation a year before his death. In this podcast, we revisit that conversation, along with a conversation Frank had in 2018 with Andrew Bernstein. Andrew is the NBA Hall of Fame photographer and longtime official photographer of the Lakers. He and Kobe Bryant collaborated on a book titled: The Mamba Mentality-How I Play.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News