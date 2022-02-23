‘Lead Me Home’ homelessness documentary | Frank Buckley Interviews

The Netflix documentary “Lead Me Home” explores the lives of people living on the streets of Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Filmmakers Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk filmed and interviewed people over three years to give viewers a sense of their lives and the circumstances that led them to being homeless. Kos and Shenk and their film are nominees for a 2022 Academy Award in the Documentary (Short Subject) category.

During this podcast, Kos and Shenk are joined by Nathan Sheets, executive director of The Center in Hollywood, a non-profit dedicated to ending isolation and homelessness in Hollywood. Shenk and Kos describe the experience of learning about the people they interviewed for their film, and Sheets provides perspective and context about the issue of homelessness.

