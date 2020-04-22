Legendary music producer Jimmy Jam remembers Prince | Frank Buckley Interviews

This week marks the 4 year anniversary of the death of music icon, Prince. In this episode of the podcast, we’re revisiting a conversation with one of Prince’s closest friends and collaborators, music hitmaker James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III. Jimmy grew up in Minneapolis alongside Prince and he tells us what it was like to work with Prince later as a member of the Prince-directed band The Time. He also tells us how the “Minneapolis Sound” came to be.
