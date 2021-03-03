Legendary sportscaster Jim Gray shares unheard stories about some of the greatest athletes of all time | Frank Buckley Interviews

JIm Gray is a longtime sportscaster and the author of the new book, “Talking to GOATs: The Moments You Remember and the Stories You Never Heard”. In the book, Gray shares stories about some of the greatest athletes of all time, including Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Michael Phelps, Lebron James, Tiger Woods, and more. In this episode of the podcast, Jim Gray opens up about his professional and personal relationships with the athletes he covers. He shares his reaction to the news about his friend TIger Woods, involvement in a terrible accident, and reflects on the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and seven others. Gray also shares stories from his long career, and some of his most memorable experiences.
