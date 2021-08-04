Lisa Marshall, Alzheimer’s Advocate | Frank Buckley Interviews

What if you didn’t remember that your caregiver is your wife, and you asked her to marry you all over again? The wedding story of Lisa and Peter Marshall is unlike any you’ve heard before. In this interview with Lisa Marshall, she opens up about her husband’s struggles with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. She also shares the challenges and moments of grace that come with caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
