Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Impeachment Witness/Author | Frank Buckley Interviews

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman (Ret.) is the former director for European Affairs at the National Security Council during the Trump Administration. Vindman was one of several government staffers who were tasked with listening in during President Trump’s infamous phone call to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky which was at the center of President Trump’s first impeachment. Vindman, who earned a Purple Heart during the Iraq War, became a key witness in the Trump impeachment. He writes about it in his new book “Here, right matters: An American Story.”

During this podcast. Vindman reveals what compelled him to report President Trump’s comments to his superiors as inappropriate. He also recounts what he experienced from the weeks leading up to the fateful phone call, through the days and weeks that followed including being escorted out of the White House and forced out of his position on the National Security Council after testifying to House lawmakers.

