Marcus Yam is a roving Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer. In 2019, Marcus was awarded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award for his unflinching and intimate body of work documenting the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip. Marcus was part of two Pulitzer Prize winning breaking news teams that covered the tragic San Bernardino terrorist attacks in 2015 for the Los Angeles Times, and the deadly landslide in Oso, Washington for the Seattle Times. In 2022, Marcus was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his compelling coverage of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

