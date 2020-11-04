Maria Hinojosa tackles immigration in her new memoir, ‘Once I Was You’ | Frank Buckley Interviews

Maria Hinojosa is the anchor and executive producer of NPR’s Latino USA. The program won a Peabody Award for its 2014 episode “Gangs, Murder and Migration in Honduras.” Maria has also won multiple Emmy awards for her reporting and anchoring on TV programs including “Maria Hinojosa One on One” on WGHB/La Plaza. She is also the founder of Futuro Media Group, a non-profit that produces multimedia journalism.

During this podcast, Maria discusses her work as a journalist covering issues like children who have been separated from their parents at the border and DACA dreamers, reveals how she approaches storytelling, and Maria also talks about her new book: “Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America.”

