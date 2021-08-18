Melissa Stockwell, ParaOlympian/U.S. Veteran | Frank Buckley Interviews

Melissa Stockwell is a 2 time ParaOlympian who will soon be competing in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. She also became the first female to lose a limb in active combat in Iraq in April of 2004. The U.S. Army Second Lieutenant would return to the U.S. and turn to sports after her military service, becoming a world champion paratriathlete and a paralympic bronze medalist. During this conversation from November 2020, she discusses the bombing that left her wounded and her life after the military. Melissa also discusses her book: “The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion.”
