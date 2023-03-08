Michelle Dowd is a journalism professor at Chaffey College, a contributor to national newspapers including the New York Times, and she’s the author of the new book “Forager: Field Notes on Surviving a Family Cult.” The book is based on her childhood growing up in an apocalyptic cult founded by her grandfather whose members lived in the San Gabriel Valley and in a remote mountain camp in the Angeles National Forest.

During this podcast, Dowd takes us inside the cult and details the deprivation and abuse she suffered as a child. Dowd also reveals how foraging provided her with the sustenance she needed to survive the experience.

