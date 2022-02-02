Mike Sielski, ‘The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality’ | Frank Buckley Interviews

Mike Sielski is a sports columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and he’s the author of the new book “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality.” He was also the author of “Fading Echoes: A True Story of Rivalry and Brotherhood from the Football Field to the Fields of Honor” and the coauthor of “How to Be Like Jackie Robinson: Life Lessons from Baseball’s Greatest Hero.”

During this podcast, Mike discusses what he describes Kobe Bryant origin story. He talks about what it was like for Kobe Bryant to live his early years in Italy, and what Kobe was like as a teenager later playing basketball for a suburban Philadelphia high school as he began to form the habits and work ethic that later characterized his professional career.

