Mike Sielski, ‘The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality’ | Frank Buckley Interviews

Mike Sielski is a sports columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and he’s the author of the new book “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality.” He was also the author of “Fading Echoes: A True Story of Rivalry and Brotherhood from the Football Field to the Fields of Honor” and the coauthor of “How to Be Like Jackie Robinson: Life Lessons from Baseball’s Greatest Hero.”

During this podcast, Mike discusses what he describes Kobe Bryant origin story. He talks about what it was like for Kobe Bryant to live his early years in Italy, and what Kobe was like as a teenager later playing basketball for a suburban Philadelphia high school as he began to form the habits and work ethic that later characterized his professional career.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends