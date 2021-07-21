Mixtape: As Seen on TV | Frank Buckley Interviews

On this Frank Buckley Interviews Mixtape, we revisit conversations with people who have had a profound impact on the television medium.

Alan Zweibel is one of the original writers of Saturday Night Live, the co-creator and producer of It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, and a consulting producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm among many other credits. The story of how CNN started is chronicled in Lisa Napoli’s book, Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News. Frank interviewed Lisa for a virtual Live Talks LA event, where they discussed the life of CNN founder Ted Turner, how the network came to be, and how the network has evolved over the years. Jay Leno hosted “The Tonight Show” for 22 seasons until 2014. An avid car collector, he now hosts “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The show has become a destination for automobile aficionados. Jay opens up about his passion for cars, and shares some of his favorite car stories.

