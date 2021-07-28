Mixtape: Eye-opening Insight | Frank Buckley Interviews

On this episode of Frank Buckley Interviews, we revisit conversations with experts who provide potentially lifestyle-altering insight into some of the things we all deal with in our daily lives that we may not always conciouslly thinking about. Tristan Harris, a technology ethicist, explains the dangers of persuasive technology, as discussed in the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma.” Trusted food authority Mark Bittman discusses his book “Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal” and describes how “impossible meat” and meatless alternatives don’t really have the benefits you might think. CEO Dan Price details what happened when he took a massive pay cut to give his employees a $70,000 minimum annual salary.
