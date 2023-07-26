Mstyslav Chernov is a Ukranian videographer, photojournalist, and filmmaker. His film 20 Days in Mariupol shows the shocking beginnings of the Russia-Ukraine war.

About the film: A team of Ukrainian journalists from The Associated Press trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion. As the only international reporters who remain in the city, they capture what later become defining images of the war: dying children, mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital, and more. After nearly a decade covering international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war for the AP, 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL is Mstyslav Chernov’s first feature length film. Drawing on Chernov’s daily news dispatches and personal footage of his own country at war, 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL is a vivid, harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it’s like to report from a conflict zone, and the impact of such journalism around the globe.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”