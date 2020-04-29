Breaking News
U.S. economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as coronavirus pandemic struck
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Mysteries of the brain with Dr. Rahul Jandial | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Frank Buckley appears alongside Dr. Rahul Jandial

On this week’s episode, we revisit a conversation with neurosurgeon, scientist, and author Dr. Rahul Jandial, As a surgeon, Dr. Jandial helps patients with cancer. During this podcast, Dr. Jandial takes listeners inside the human brain and inside real-life patient cases. He also discusses his book “Neurofitness: A Brain Surgeon’s Secrets to Boost Performance and Unleash Creativity.” Dr. Jandial also talks about the surge in telemedicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”via iTunes | RSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”

Share this story

Frank Buckley Interviews New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter