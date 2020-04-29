Mysteries of the brain with Dr. Rahul Jandial | Frank Buckley Interviews

Do you find yourself missing watching live sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic? We know we do! In this episode of the podcast, we're looking back at stories from a couple of sports legends from early in the podcast's history. First, Lakers legend and Hall of Fame James Worthy recalls playing ball with a young Michael Jordan. He reveals his favorite player he's played with, and what it was like playing during one of the team's most exciting periods - the "Showtime" era. Then, treasured sportscaster Vin Scully shares his voice with us once again. He reflects on some of his many memories from his 67 years with the Dodgers.

