Mysteries of the brain with Dr. Rahul Jandial | Frank Buckley Interviews

On this week’s episode, we revisit a conversation with neurosurgeon, scientist, and author Dr. Rahul Jandial, As a surgeon, Dr. Jandial helps patients with cancer. During this podcast, Dr. Jandial takes listeners inside the human brain and inside real-life patient cases. He also discusses his book “Neurofitness: A Brain Surgeon’s Secrets to Boost Performance and Unleash Creativity.” Dr. Jandial also talks about the surge in telemedicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
