Neil Everett is a former ESPN Sportscenter anchor who worked as an anchor and host for the network for 23 years. He co-anchored his final Sportscenter from Los Angeles with his co-anchor of 14 years Stan Verette on June 23, 2023 amid parent company Disney’s announced layoffs of 7,000 employees to cut costs.

In his first interview since announcing his departure, Everett discusses his life and career, he reveals what it was like to work at ESPN, and he talks about his future plans.

