New Year, New Sleep & Meditation | Frank Buckley Interviews

Dr. Anne Rimoin is Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Infectious Disease Division of the Geffen School of Medicine. She is also the director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health and the director of the UCLA-DRC Health Research and Training program. She is a regular guest on the KTLA 5 Morning News and is frequently quoted in national publications and appears on national news broadcasts as an expert on the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this podcast, Dr. Rimoin discusses the very latest on the pandemic and answers questions about travel, holiday gatherings, and the explosion of coronavirus cases and how people can reduce their chances of becoming infected.