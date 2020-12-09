OPI co-founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann on how she became the “First Lady of Nails” | Frank Buckley Interviews

Suzi Weiss-Fischmann is a co-founder and brand ambassador of OPI Products, a global nail care products company. Suzi founded the company with George Schaeffer as a dental supply business in 1981 before adapting their products to the acrylic nail market. It came to redefine the nail industry and Suzi became known as the First Lady of Nails.

In this episode, we look back at a conversation with Suzi from April 2019. She discusses her immigrant story of success and her book “I’m Not Really a Waitress: How One Woman Took Over the Beauty Industry One Color at a Time.” Suzi recounts the highlights and setbacks of creating and scaling OPI, and she reveals how she develops colors and names them.

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

