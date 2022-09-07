Paul Pringle is a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter with the Los Angeles Times and the author of the new book “Bad City: Peril and Power in the City of Angels.” The book takes readers inside the scandals involving the then dean of USC’s Keck School of Medicine and USC gynecologist George Tyndall.

During this podcast, Pringle details the scandals as they unfolded, and reveals how Los Angeles Times reporters had to fight their own editors to get the stories published.

