Peter Goodman is the global economics correspondent for The New York Times. He is the author of the new book “Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World.” Before joining the Times, Goodman was with The Washington Post in Shanghai as the newspaper’s bureau chief and Asian economic correspondent.

During this podcast, Goodman takes us behind the scenes at the Davos World Economic Forum to reveal what really happens when billionaires and policymakers gather behind closed doors and how those decisions affect all of us. He also tells us why he focuses on billionaires Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Steven Schwarzman (Blackstone), and Larry Fink (BlackRock) in his book.

