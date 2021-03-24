Professor Avi Loeb, Harvard Astrophysicist

Admiral James Stavridis, USN (Ret) was the 16th NATO Supreme Allied Commander. The 4-star admiral oversaw operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and the Balkans during his tenure. Following his military career, he served as dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and now works with The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm and McLarty Associates, an international consulting firm. Admiral Stavridis is a columnist for TIME magazine and is the chief international security analyst for NBC News. Admiral Stavridis is the author of 10 books including the new "2034: A Novel of the Next World War."

During this podcast, Admiral Stavridis discusses threats to the U.S. posed by China's expansionism and military build-up, and by Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin. He provides his perspective on Afghanistan and the continuing U.S. presence in that nation nearly 20 years after the beginning of the war that followed the 9/11 attacks. Admiral Stavridis also discusses the scenarios posed in his new novel and the various flashpoints that could draw the U.S. into the next world war.

