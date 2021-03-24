Professor Avi Loeb, Harvard Astrophysicist

Professor Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University. He is the former chair of the Astronomy Department at Harvard (2011-2020). Professor Loeb is the founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation within the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. The professor also chairs the advisory committee for the $100 million research and engineering program, Breakthrough Starshot Initiative, which aims to demonstrate a proof of concept for a new technology enabling space flight at 20% the speed of light for a flyby mission to Alpha Centauri. Professor Loeb’s new book is “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.”
During this podcast, Professor Loeb discusses his theory as outlined in his book that an interstellar object dubbed Oumuamua that hurtled through our solar system in 2017 was possibly created by alien intelligence.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery