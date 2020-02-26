Rapper Ice Cube reflects on his friendship with Kobe Bryant | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley appears alongside Ice Cube.

Ice Cube (O’Shea Jackson) is one of the founding fathers of “gangsta” rap who came to fame as a member of the hip-hop group N.W.A. before launching a successful career as a solo artist and actor. He is also a founder of the Big3 basketball league which launches its fourth season on June 20, 2020. On February 28th, he will be honored by the UCLA Anderson School of Management with its Game Changer Award which recognizes the most influential business leaders in media, entertainment, and sports.



During this podcast, Ice Cube discusses his life and career including his music and acting success, he reveals how the Big3 basketball league is expanding and adding new features, and he details his friendship with the late Kobe Bryant.

