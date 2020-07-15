Remembering Jonathan Gold | Frank Buckley Interviews

Jonathan Gold appears alongside Frank Buckley.

July is a month designated as National Culinary Arts Month. It’s a month set aside to recognize the creativity and hard work of cooks and chefs. There is perhaps no one who appreciated them more than the late Jonathan Gold of the Los Angeles Times, the Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic who helped put L.A. on the culinary map. Gold died in July of 2018. This week on the podcast, we remember Jonathan Gold by revisiting a conversation from 2016. Gold celebrated food and the people who made and served it with humanity.

