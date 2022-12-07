The country of Iran in the midst of one of the biggest political upheavals in its modern history. Frank Buckley is joined by religious scholar and author Reza Aslan to discuss the protests occurring in Iran, and what Iranians really think about America. They also discuss Aslan’s new book, “An American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville”. Howard Baskerville was a twenty-two-year-old Christian missionary from South Dakota who traveled to Persia (modern-day Iran) in 1907 for a two-year stint teaching English and preaching the gospel. The book is described as a ” powerful parable about the universal ideals of democracy―and to what degree Americans are willing to support those ideals in a foreign land.”

