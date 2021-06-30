‘Right to Die’ discussion with writer Katie Engelhart | Frank Buckley Interviews

Katie Engelhart is a writer and producer and author of the new book “The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die.” Her story “What Happened in Room 10?” won a George Polk Award for Magazine Reporting in 2021. She has also worked as a foreign correspondent for VICE News.

During this podcast, Engelhart discusses the history and current state of assisted suicide and the right to die including stories of individuals who have chosen to end their lives to end suffering.

