‘Right to Die’ discussion with writer Katie Engelhart | Frank Buckley Interviews

Katie Engelhart is a writer and producer and author of the new book “The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die.” Her story “What Happened in Room 10?” won a George Polk Award for Magazine Reporting in 2021. She has also worked as a foreign correspondent for VICE News.

During this podcast, Engelhart discusses the history and current state of assisted suicide and the right to die including stories of individuals who have chosen to end their lives to end suffering.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends