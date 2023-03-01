Sara Dosa is the director, writer, and producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Fire of Love.”

“Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world.

Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive. “Fire of Love” tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.”

