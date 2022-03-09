‘Station Eleven’ showrunner Patrick Somerville on making a show about a pandemic during one | Frank Buckley Interviews

Patrick Somerville is a writer and author who is the showrunner for the HBO Max TV series “Station Eleven.” The series is based on the novel by Emily St. Jean Mandel about a group of survivors of a devastating pandemic.

During this podcast, Somerville discusses the challenges of making a TV series about a global pandemic during a global pandemic and how the book and series were published and conceived long before Covid-19 was discovered. He also takes listeners behind the scenes of the production and how it was written and produced, and reveals how he met the author of “Station Eleven” Ms. Mandel years before this collaboration when they were both up and coming writers.

