Steven Van Zandt, Musician/Actor/Activist | Frank Buckley Interviews

Steven Van Zandt is musician, actor, and activist best known for his decades long collaboration with Bruce Springsteen as a member of the E Street Band. As an actor, he starred in The Sopranos as Silvio Dante and as Frank Tagliano on the Netflix show Lilyhammer. His activism in the 1980s and 1990s included forming the group Artists Against Apartheid and producing the record Sun City.



During this podcast, Van Zandt discusses his life and career and his new book “Unrequited Infatuations.” He takes listeners back to the origins of the E Street Band and his work with Bruce Springsteen. Van Zandt also talks about why he left the band and then returned. He also reveals how despite a lack of acting experience or training, he was able to so effectively play the role of Silvio Dante in The Sopranos.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery