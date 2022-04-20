Author and journalist Mark Follman details the work of psychologists, FBI agents, and others working in the field of behavioral threat assessment who are working to stop mass shootings before they happen in the new book “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America.”



During this podcast, Follman reveals the ways in which some mass shootings have been prevented. He takes us to a community that is successfully employing the lessons learned over decades of mass shootings in America to make their schools and community less susceptible to mass shootings. Follman also talks about what will be required to scale these programs across the U.S.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery