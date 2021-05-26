The Founding Mothers of NPR with author Lisa Napoli | Frank Buckley Interviews

The new book “Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie” is journalist Lisa Napoli’s captivating account of the four women who founded National Public Radio, their deep and enduring friendships, and the trail they blazed to becoming icons. Lisa joined Frank Buckley Interviews to share the fascinating stories of Cokie Roberts, Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, and Nina Totenberg. Based on extensive interviews and calling on the author’s deep connections in news and public radio, “Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie” is as beguiling and sharp as its formidable subjects.
