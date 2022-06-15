The Human Trial is a documentary from filmmakers Lisa Hepner and Guy Mossman that follows a human clinical trial using embryonic stem cells over the course of seven years as researchers and patient volunteers work on a cure for type 1 diabetes. The filmmakers gained unprecedented access to the San Diego biotech start-up ViaCyte which has developed an implantable pouch that holds stem cells programmed to create the kind of insulin-producing pancreatic islet cells destroyed by type 1 diabetes. It is considered one of the most promising paths to a functional cure for the disease.

During this podcast, Lisa Hepner, who has type 1 diabetes, discusses what she learned during the filming of the documentary. She talks about the process of gaining the trust of both researchers and patients as they experience elation and disappointment. And she reveals her view on if and when researchers will develop a cure for type 1 diabetes.

