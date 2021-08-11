The inside story of the Houston Astros cheating scandal with Andy Martini | Frank Buckley Interviews

In 2017, the Houston Astros emerged victorious against the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the most hard-fought World Series in Major League Baseball. Two years later, it was revealed that the Astros had committed and benefited from one of the biggest cheating schemes in sports history.

Andy Martino is the author of the book “Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing.” The book has been hailed as “the definitive insider story of the cheating scandal that rocked Major League Baseball in 2019, bringing down high-profile coaches and players, and exposing a long-rumored ‘sign-stealing’ dark side of baseball.”

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends