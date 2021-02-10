The Perseverance Rover is searching for signs of life on Mars | Frank Buckley Interviews

On July 30th, 2020, the Perseverance Rover embarked on NASA’s Mars 2020 mission. The main purpose of the mission is to seek signs of ancient life on Mars, and collect samples of rock and regolith for possible return to Earth. The Perseverance Rover is set to touch down on the surface of Mars on February 18th, 2021.

On this episode of Frank Buckley Interviews, we are joined by two crucial members of the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab team. Katie Stack Morgan is a research scientist and Deputy Project Scientist of the Mars 2020 rover mission. She shares details about Perseverance Rover’s mission to search for signs of ancient life on Mars. Also joining us is Allen Chen, who is in charge of Perseverance’s entry, descent and landing. He describes the 7-minute long autonomous sequence that will take place during Perseverance Rover’s harrowing landing.

