The Social Dilemma with Tristan Harris | Frank Buckley Interviews

Tristan Harris is a former Goggle Design Ethicist who was featured in the Netflix Original Documentary “The Social Dilemma.” Tristan is the co-founder and president of the Center for Humane Technology “whose mission is to reverse ‘human downgrading’ and re-align technology with humanity,” according to its website. The Atlantic Magazine once described Tristan as “the closest thing Silicon Valley has to a conscience.”
During this podcast, Tristan discusses “The Social Dilemma,” the dangers of persuasive technology, and what all of us can do to better protect ourselves and our families from the negative and sometimes harmful effects of social media use.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends