The theory that could unravel secrets of the universe with Michio Kaku | Frank Buckley Interviews

MIchio Kaku is a renowned theoretical physicist, and professor of theoretical physics at the City University of New York. Kakue is the co-founder of string field theory, and the author of several widely acclaimed science books.

Kaku is now author of the new book, “The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything.” The epic story explains the greatest quest in all of science—the holy grail of physics that would explain the creation of the universe.

