Tommy Davidson, Comedian/Actor | Frank Buckley Interviews

Tommy Davidson is a comedian and actor who came to fame in the 1990s as one of the stars of the groundbreaking sketch comedy TV show “In Living Color,” the first network TV sketch comedy show created by an African American writer-producer-star (Keenan Ivory Wayans) that featured a multicultural cast. Tommy has also appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies including “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” and he tours the nation as a comedy headliner.

During this podcast, Tommy discusses his life and career and his new book “Living in Color: What Makes Me Funny,” including what it was like to be a black child who was raised in a white family.