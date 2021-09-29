Tommy Davidson, Comedian/Actor | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tommy Davidson is a comedian and actor who came to fame in the 1990s as one of the stars of the groundbreaking sketch comedy TV show “In Living Color,” the first network TV sketch comedy show created by an African American writer-producer-star (Keenan Ivory Wayans) that featured a multicultural cast. Tommy has also appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies including “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” and he tours the nation as a comedy headliner.

During this podcast, Tommy discusses his life and career and his new book “Living in Color: What Makes Me Funny,” including what it was like to be a black child who was raised in a white family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Latest News

More News