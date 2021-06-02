Understanding the functions of the brain with Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor | Frank Buckley Interviews

Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor is a neuroscientist, former member of the Time Magazine “100 Most Influential People in the World” list, and the New York Times best-selling author of “My Stroke of Insight” which documented the devastating stroke she suffered in 1996 along with her eight-year-long recovery to regain the ability to speak, read, write, and walk. Her new book is “Whole Brain Living: The Anatomy of Choice and the Four Characters that Drive Our Life.”
During this podcast, Dr. Bolte Taylor goes beyond the concept of the “rational left brain and emotional right brain” to argue that the brain actually has four distinct “characters” living in it and that by understanding them, one can better choose thoughts, feelings and behaviors.
