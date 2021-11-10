Veterans Day: Combat Veterans Jake Woods & Melissa Stockwell | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stockwell became the first female to lose a limb in active combat in Iraq in April of 2004. The U.S. Army Second Lieutenant would return to the U.S. and turn to sports after her military service, becoming a world champion paratriathlete and a paralympic bronze medalist. During this podcast she discusses the bombing that left her wounded and her life after the military. Melissa also discusses her new book: “The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion.”

Jake Wood is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. After the Marine sniper returned to civilian life, he found purpose in using his military skills to help disaster victims. He co-founded the non-profit Team Rubicon in 2010 which has since engaged more than 135,000 volunteers in disasters around the U.S. and the world, raised more than $250 million, and has given other military veterans a way to continue their service. He writes about it in a new book: “Once A Warrior: How One Veteran Found A New Mission Closer to Home.”

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Latest News

More News