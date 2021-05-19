Viet Thanh Nguyen, Pulitzer Prize winning author | Frank Buckley Interviews

Viet Thanh Nguyen is the author of the new book “The Committed,” a sequel to his Pulitzer Prize winning debut novel “The Sympathizer.” He is also the Aerol Arnold Chair of English, and a Professor of English, American Studies and Ethnicity, and Comparative Literature at the University of Southern California. Professor Nguyen was born in Vietnam and came to the U.S. as a child refugee with his parents and brother. 

During this podcast, Professor Nguyen discusses his personal experience as a refugee child, the separation of migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border, hate and crimes directed against Asians, Hollywood images of Asians, and the writing process including how he approached “The Committed.”

