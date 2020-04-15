1  of  2
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Singer-songwriter | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley appears alongside “Weird Al” Yankovic.

On this episode, Frank re-visits his conversation with “Weird Al” Yankovic. The interview took place in 2018, shortly before Yankovic was set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During this podcast, Al discusses his childhood, his career, and his biggest hits. He explains his approach to writing and performing parodies, reveals the reason why he continued a concert tour despite the sudden death of his parents, and his appreciation for his multi-generation fanbase.

Frank Buckley Interviews New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

