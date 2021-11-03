‘When Animals Break the Law’ with author Mary Roach | Frank Buckley Interviews

Beginning this month, Southern California Edison will begin transitioning residential customers to new "time-of-use" rate plans that would will charge more for electricity during peak hours, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SoCal Edison provides electricity to millions, including in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Riverside counties, and plans to move 2.3 million residential customers to the new plans in six monthly waves through April.