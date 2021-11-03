‘When Animals Break the Law’ with author Mary Roach | Frank Buckley Interviews

Mary Roach is an author that specializes in science and humor. She has been called “America’s funniest science writer.” Her new book, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” focuses on the unpredictable world where animals and humans meet and the curious science of human-wildlife conflict. In this podcast, Roach discusses some of the wildest encounters she found in her investigations. She also shares some of her thoughts on wildlife encounters that may be common in Los Angeles, like what to do should you encounter a bear or mountain lion.
