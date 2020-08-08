Bonus Episode: The One with Marlo Thomas| Friends with Friends podcast

In this special bonus episode, we chat with Hollywood TV Legend Marlo Thomas, who played Rachel’s mother in three episodes of the series. She shares what it was like to join the cast of Friends, and her special connection to Jennifer Aniston.

Plus, Marlo and her husband of 40 years, Phil Donahue co-authored a book “What Makes a Marriage Last” with stories from multiple celebrities sharing their personal anecdotes about marriage. She gives advice from her own experiences, and from what she learned in interviewing other couples. To purchase or more info visit whatmakesamarriagelast.com

Lastly, Marlo’s father, Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children’s Hospital, find out why he started the organization, and the work that it has done since then. For more info visit stjude.org

