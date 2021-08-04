Bonus Episode: The One with the Warner Brothers Studio Tour |Friends with Friends podcast

It’s a special bonus episode because we went on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour! Listen to find out how Warner Bros. expanded the Friends experience and what to expect when you attend. Check out our Instagram for photos and video of the tour! Tp purchase tickets: click here.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery