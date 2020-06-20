Live Now
Bonus Episode: The One with Morgan Fairchild | Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

In this very special episode of Friends with Friends, Morgan Fairchild joins us to talk about her character Mrs. Bing, her career and hobbies outside of acting. She also detailed her experience on the set of ‘Friends’ and gives us the backstage scoop on filming Monica and Chandler’s wedding.

You can stream ‘Melange’ now, on Logo TV YouTube and Facebook.

