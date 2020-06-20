Bonus Episode: The One with Morgan Fairchild | Friends with Friends podcast

In this very special episode of Friends with Friends, Morgan Fairchild joins us to talk about her character Mrs. Bing, her career and hobbies outside of acting. She also detailed her experience on the set of ‘Friends’ and gives us the backstage scoop on filming Monica and Chandler’s wedding.

You can stream ‘Melange’ now, on Logo TV YouTube and Facebook.

Friends with Friends on Instagram

Jason Ball on Instagram

Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram

Vanessa Martinez on Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery